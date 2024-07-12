Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.6 %

BCC stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $126.52. 138,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,349. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

