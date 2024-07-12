Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,041,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 1,576,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

