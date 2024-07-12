Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases 1,731 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up about 3.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company's stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company's stock worth $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 14,585,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.24.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

