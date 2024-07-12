Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,974 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 274,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 2,060,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.