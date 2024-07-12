Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371,157 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,100,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 3,405,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

