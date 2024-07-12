LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,252 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

