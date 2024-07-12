Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 297.4% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 297.4% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

