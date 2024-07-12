Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $38.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,157,011 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.