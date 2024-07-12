KeyCorp Trims Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.88.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ON opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.