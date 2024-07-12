KeyCorp Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $165.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.