Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

STWD stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

