JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 6.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 2,253,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,234. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

