JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $127.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

