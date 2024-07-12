Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

