John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NetEase by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 277,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $2,357,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NetEase by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NetEase by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTES traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.82. 1,210,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

