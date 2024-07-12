John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,748 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:POR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 1,034,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,937. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.