John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.