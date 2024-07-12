John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

