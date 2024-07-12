John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.76. 1,601,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $155.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

