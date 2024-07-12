Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.44. 5,862,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,182,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,975 shares of company stock worth $1,733,124. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

