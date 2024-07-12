Jefferies Financial Group Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

SYF stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

