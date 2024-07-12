Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $67.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,675. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,388,000 after buying an additional 1,376,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.