Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $45.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFH. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $13,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,263,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

