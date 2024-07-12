Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

