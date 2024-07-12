J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

