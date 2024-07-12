Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

ISDR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 577,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 22,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 129,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,126. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.