Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.8 %
ISDR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.