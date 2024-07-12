iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 76,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,821,000.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $787.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

