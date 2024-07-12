iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.57

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.57 and last traded at $179.36, with a volume of 730381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

