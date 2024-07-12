iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

