iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.56% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,687,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 6,328,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

