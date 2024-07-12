Investors Purchase Large Volume of Huntsman Put Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 21,029 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 2,444 put options.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after buying an additional 203,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

