Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 329,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 112,369 shares.The stock last traded at $46.63 and had previously closed at $46.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

