Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 721,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 183,767 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

