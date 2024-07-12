International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
