International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

TSE IPCO traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.15. 27,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,738. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$11.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.64.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

