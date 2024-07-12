International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 705.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,840. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

