International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.