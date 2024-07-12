Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.65. 13,181,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,960,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.