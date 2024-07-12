Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $397,400.18 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,130,542.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

