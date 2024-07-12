Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $125,989.36 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $15,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

