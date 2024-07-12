Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,256,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,250,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253,495 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,299,000 after buying an additional 7,038,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

