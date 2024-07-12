Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $811,600.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $46,987,419.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

Impinj Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PI opened at $167.41 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,739,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

