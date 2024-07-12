Insider Selling: Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) Insider Sells 46,892 Shares of Stock

Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Samaras sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51), for a total transaction of A$35,169.00 ($23,762.84).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.06.
