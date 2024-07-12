Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $289,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,443 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $3,273.62.

On Monday, June 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 5,046 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $7,569.00.

Expensify Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

