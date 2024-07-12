Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 6,110 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $404,745.95.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. 1,221,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 319.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $3,876,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

