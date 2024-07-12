Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $98,364.38 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23.

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.70 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

