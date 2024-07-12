Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Infosys by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

