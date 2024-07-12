Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.24. The stock had a trading volume of 909,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,616. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

