Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.15. 2,161,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,509. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.