Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,306,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 8,925,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,945,295. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

