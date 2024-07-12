Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,596 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 964,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

